Colts sign former Steelers, Cowboys WR James Washington

The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran wide receiver James Washington to a free-agent contract on Friday, three days after he was released by the New Orleans Saints.

In a related move, the Colts waived wideout Malik Turner, who has an undisclosed injury. The five-year veteran would revert to the team’s injured reserve list if unclaimed off waivers.

Washington, who has played five NFL seasons, joins his fourth organization since the start of the calendar year. After playing the 2022 season with Dallas following four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was cut by the Cowboys in the week leading up to Week 18.

The Steelers’ second-round pick in 2018 was scooped up one week later by the New York Giants ahead of the playoffs, but Washington did not appear in New York’s two postseason games.

After being cut in late January, Washington signed with New Orleans in May before being cut this week.

In five previous seasons, Washington owns 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdown catches across 62 games (25 starts). His best season came in his second with the Steelers in 2019, when he posted 44 catches for 735 yards and three TDs.

He played in just two games for Dallas in 2022 without a catch.

The Colts added another wideout on Friday, signing D.J. Montgomery. His only NFL action came with the New York Jets in 2021 when he caught three passes for 36 yards in three games.

The team also placed defensive end Genard Avery on IR after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

