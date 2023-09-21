Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson a spectator at practice

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson did not participate in practice on Thursday, per multiple media outlets.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, assumed the role of a spectator for the session while he remains in concussion protocol.

Richardson exited the Colts’ 31-20 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday in the first half. Backup Gardner Minshew relieved Richardson and completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown toss to tight end Kylen Granson.

Minshew is in line to start if Richardson isn’t available this Sunday against the host Baltimore Ravens (2-0).

Richardson was forced out of last Sunday’s contest for the second time in two career games when he absorbed a hard hit.

The Colts led the Texans 14-0 behind two Richardson TD runs when he left to be evaluated for a concussion. In Week 1, he was assisted to the sideline in the final minute of the game after trying to run the ball in for a score against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson, 21, is 30-of-47 passing for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also has 13 carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

–Field Level Media