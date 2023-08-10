Colts rookie Anthony Richardson to start preseason opener

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start in the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason opener Saturday at Buffalo.

Colts coach Shane Steichen gave the No. 4 overall draft pick the nod over veteran Gardner Minshew on Thursday, one day after both were listed as QB1 on the team’s first official depth chart.

Richardson and Minshew have been sharing the first-team reps throughout training camp.

Richardson, 21, played in 24 games over three seasons at Florida. He started 12 games last season, posting a 6-6 record. He completed 176 passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He ran 103 times for 654 yards with nine scores.

Minshew, 27, has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 6,632 yards, with 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 32 career games (24 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22).

