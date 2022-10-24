Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter

Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career NFL start in Week 8 against the visiting Washington Commanders.

Veteran starter Matt Ryan, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, heads to the bench after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday’s setback at Tennessee.

Regardless of Ryan’s injury status, coach Frank Reich said the time is right to make a change for the Colts (3-3-1).

“Right now the move is for Sam to be the starter the rest of the season,” Reich told reporters Monday.

Ehlinger, 24, has not played a snap this season and has never attempted a pass in a regular season game. He gained 9 yards on three rushing attempts in three brief appearances as a rookie in 2021.

Ryan will not practice this week and veteran Nick Foles will be Ehlinger’s backup against the Commanders (3-4).

Ryan, 37, completed 33 of 44 passes for 243 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday’s 19-10 loss to the Titans. He has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,008 yards, with nine TDs and a league-high nine interceptions in seven starts this season.

The Colts traded a 2022 third-round pick to the Falcons to acquire the former league MVP on March 21. Indianapolis fully guaranteed Ryan’s $24.7 million salary for this season and $12 million of his 2023 salary when he arrived, according to Spotrac.

Reich said the Colts did not provide Ryan with enough pieces to be successful.

“We didn’t deliver,” Reich said.

