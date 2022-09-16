Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, receiver Alec Pierce out vs. Jaguars

Credit: IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce have been ruled out of this weekend’s road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

Leonard, who underwent back surgery in the offseason, missed the Colts’ 20-20 tie to the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Reich, however, said the three-time Pro Bowl selection was making progress after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Colts held a walkthrough on Friday.

Pierce sustained a concussion during the season opener. The second-round pick did not practice Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant in the following day’s practice.

Per Reich, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quadriceps) will be listed as questionable on the injury report.

Pittman sat out practice on Thursday, four days after reeling in nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) will be listed as questionable on the injury report, Reich said.

–Field Level Media