Colts’ Anthony Richardson out of protocol, to start vs. Rams

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is out of concussion protocol and will start Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen said.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in April’s draft, was named the Colts’ No. 1 quarterback during training camp. He suffered the concussion in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

Gardner Minshew started Week 3 for Indianapolis (2-1) at the Baltimore Ravens and completed 27 of 44 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown in the Colts’ 22-19 overtime win.

Richardson, 21, participated in practice both Wednesday and Thursday.

Center Ryan Kelly remains in concussion protocol, and left tackle Bernhard Raimann was added to the list this week.

Richardson, in his two starts, has completed 63.8 percent (30-of-47) of his passes for 278 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also has 75 rushing yards and three TDs.

