Colts add five players to COVID-19 list

Right tackle Braden Smith (72) has been the Indianapolis Colts' starter for 3 years.

Five Indianapolis Colts landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, including starting right tackle Braden Smith.

Running back Marlon Mack, safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie and linebacker Malik Jefferson were also added to the list.

The Colts (9-6) have won three straight games and six of their last seven heading into this Sunday’s game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Smith, 25, has started each of the last eight games and nine overall this season.

Mack, 25, has rushed for 101 yards in six games.

Addae, 31, has 13 tackles in seven games (one start).

Carrie, 31, has 23 tackles and one fumble recovery in nine games (one start).

Jefferson, 25, made his season debut in Saturday’s 22-16 win at Arizona and played nine snaps on special teams.

–Field Level Media