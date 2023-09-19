Colorado’s Deion Sanders condemns death threats against CSU player

Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that two-way star Travis Hunter lacerated his liver during Saturday’s 43-35 double-overtime overtime victory over Colorado State.

He also condemned death threats made against Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn, who delivered the hit that sent Hunter to the hospital.

Hunter won’t play in this Saturday’s showdown between No. 19 Colorado and No. 10 Oregon at Eugene. He is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Hunter was released from the hospital on Monday and is now recovering at home, according to Sanders.

Hunter was hospitalized in Boulder after taking a vicious hit in the midsection from Blackburn during the first quarter of Saturday’s game. Hunter returned to action before later leaving for good.

The fierce hit led to death threats against Blackburn and his family. Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker said Monday that addresses and phone numbers for Blackburn and his family were published on the internet.

Colorado State campus police and local authorities are investigating.

Sanders was disturbed that Blackburn and his family are receiving death threats.

“He does not deserve death threats over a game,” Sanders said Tuesday. “… “Very unfortunate. I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans that’s on the other side of those threats — I would hope and pray not.

“But that kid was just playing the best of his ability and he made a mistake. I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he’s forgiven him. Let’s move on. But that kid does not deserve that.”

Ironically, Blackburn is a native of Boulder. He also intercepted a pass during the contest.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game,” Sanders said. “He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty, you could call it, ‘He was just playing the game of football.’ But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats.”

Hunter has been a breakout star for Colorado while playing receiver on offense and cornerback on defense. He played over 100 snaps in each of the Buffaloes’ first two games.

Hunter has 16 receptions for 213 yards on offense, and one interception and nine tackles on defense.

