Colorado QB Owen McCown enters portal following Sanders hire

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

One day after new coach Deion Sanders made clear who his starting quarterback would be in his first season at Colorado, incumbent quarterback Owen McCown entered the transfer portal on Monday.

McCown played in four games as a freshman and started three, completing 57 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He suffered an abdominal injury during Colorado’s 20-13 overtime win over Cal on Oct. 15 and was not able to return to the field.

That win turned out to be the Buffaloes’ only victory of the season, finishing 1-11 after they fired Karl Dorrell following an 0-5 start. Sanders, the longtime NFL star and former head coach of FCS program Jackson State, accepted the same position at Colorado over the weekend.

At his opening press conference, Sanders introduced his son, Shedeur Sanders, by saying, “And this is your quarterback.” The younger Sanders starred for Jackson State over the past two seasons, racking up 6,614 passing yards and 66 touchdowns.

Deion Sanders’ first meeting with the current team was also filmed.

“I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in the portal and do whatever you’re gonna get because if more of you jump in, the more room you make,” Sanders told players.

“We’ve got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me,” he added. “And it’s Louis (Vuitton).”

McCown is the son of Josh McCown and nephew of Luke McCown, two former NFL quarterbacks. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

–Field Level Media