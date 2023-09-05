College Football Coaches Hot Seat 2023: Butch Jones, Billy Napier among coaches under pressure

The college football coaching carousel is one of the best things about the sport. The 2023 cycle delivered plenty of changes, with movement all across the country. Now, we’re looking ahead to future changes with the 2023 college football coaches hot seat and a look at what head coaches are in trouble.

Colleges across the United States spend millions of dollars each year on their football coaches. In a results-oriented business, coordinators and position coaches are hired and fired every year. For head coaches, not meeting expectations after just two years can end with them being fired.

Here, we’re taking a look at the college football coaching hot seat entering the 2023 season. We’ll update this every month, taking a look at where coaches stand and who is in jeopardy of being fired.

College Football Coaches Hot Seat 2023:

Butch Jones, Arkansas State Red Wolves

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Butch Jones is no stranger to the college football coaches hot seat and even being fired. As the Tennessee Volunteers coach, Jones went 18-7 between 2015-’16, but the Vols quickly dismissed him following the 2017 season after he went 4-6. The results at Arkansas State have been even worse.

Taking over a Red Wolves football program that went 4-7 in 2020 with Blake Anderson, coming off consecutive eight-win seasons, Arkansas State has fallen on hard times. In Jones’ first two seasons as the Red Wolves’ coach, he has a 5-19 record, with just a 2-14 mark in the Sun Belt Conference. Coming from a background as an offensive coordinator, Jones’s offenses ranked 89th in scoring (23.9 PPG) in 2021 and 9th (22 PPG) last season. If the Red Wolves don’t have a miraculous turnaround in 2023, Jones is probably gone.

Danny Gonzalez, New Mexico Lobos

Danny Gonzalez landed his first head-coaching gig in 2020, returning to his alma mater with the hopes of turning around New Mexico. It would’ve been the perfect story, with the Lobos’ former player and video coordinator (2003-’05) helping make New Mexico’s football program relevant in the Mountain West Conference. However, nothing close to that has happened.

Gonzalez won a combined seven games in his first three seasons, recording just three victories in the Mountain West. To make matters worse, the defensive-minded coach has overseen a unit that ranked 73rd in scoring defense (28.4 PPG) last season. The Lobos have tried to make things work, but it’s pretty evident Gonzalez just wasn’t the right hire.

Billy Napier, Florida Gators

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida Gators received significant praise when they hired Billy Napier as their head coach. At Losuiana (2018-’21), he led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 33-5 record in his final three seasons with one of the best offenses in college football. Florida provided him with all of the resources he needed to build a well-paid and deep coaching staff. Thus far, the results have been underwhelming.

Billy Napier buyout: $31 million

In 2022, the Gators’ offense struggled. Despite having Anthony Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Florida ranked 61st in scoring (27.7 PPG), 46th in total yards (403.3 total ypg) and 47th in third-down conversion rate (40.12%). One season later, Napier’s team was outmatched against a Utah program without nearly a dozen starters. If the Gators lose to Tennessee, Georgia, LSU and Florida State and find a way to lose six games, there will be serious discussions about Napier’s longevity in Gainesville. For now, his seat is warm.

Dino Babers, Syracuse Orange

Dino Babers appeared to be one of the fastest-rising coaches in college football a few years ago. Following stints as a head coach at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green, the former running back led Syracuse to a 10-3 record with a victory in the Camping World Bowl. Things have gone off the rails ever since.

Over the past four seasons, Syracuse is 18-30. While the Orange did improve last season, finishing with a 7-6 record, Babers still hasn’t escaped the college football coaches hot seat. If he’s going to stick around at Syracuse and wants to have any shot at remaining a head coach in college football long-term, the Orange will likely need a second consecutive season with seven-plus wins.

Tom Allen, Indiana Hoosiers

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Allen is synonymous with the Indiana Hoosiers. A native of New Castle, Indiana, Allen was the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator in 2016 and was promoted to head coach less than a year later. When Indiana jumped out to a 7-2 start in 2019, its first since 1993, many thought the Hoosiers were finally back as a Big Ten contender. The hope was short-lived.

Indiana finished that season 8-5, losing in the Gator Bowl. One year later, Allen’s roster seemed to rebound with a 6-2 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Unfortunately for Indiana, it has now gone 6-18 in the past two seasons. To make matters worse, Allen’s background in defense did nothing to help a team that ranked 118th in scoring defense (35 PPG) last season. If the Hoosiers can’t get it done in 2023 and Allen’s defense is responsible for another letdown, Indiana will probably make a much-needed change.

Neal Brown, West Virginia Mountaineers

Neal Brown changed the Troy Trojans football program for the better. Replacing Larry Blakeney, Brown had a transition year (4-8) but followed it up with three consecutive seasons with double-digit wins. The West Virginia Mountaineers saw this and felt confident Brown could do the same for them.

Neal Brown buyout: $13 million

The opposite happened. Taking over a team that went 8-4 the previous season, the Mountaineers finished 2019 with a 5-7 record and just three wins against Big 12 opponents. It hasn’t gotten any better since Brown started bringing in his own recruits. West Virginia entered the season with a 22-25 record under Brown and it hasn’t won a bowl game since 2020. If the Mountaineers finish with a losing record this fall – Brown’s fourth in five seasons – he’s probably gone.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The irony of the situation with Texas A&M is that Bobby Petrino could be the one who saves Jimbo Fisher’s job. Aggies’ boosters made Fisher one of the highest-paid coaches in NCAA history, throwing him a massive contract in 2018 to pull him away from Florida State. It’s safe to say Fisher hasn’t met expectations. The magical 2019 season – 9-1, Orange Bowl victory – proved to be a fluke.

Jimbo Fisher buyout: $77 million

The Aggies are 13-11 in the last two seasons, wasting top-10 recruiting classes and millions of dollars being invested into the football program each year. Disappointment is no longer an option. If the Aggies can’t be an SEC contender in 2023 but the offense thrives, Texas A&M might just bite the financial bullet and replace Fisher with Petrino. For now, Fisher is relatively safe, but that could change by November.

Mike Bloomgren, Rice Owls

The Rice Owls dove into the Stanford coaching program back in 2017, hoping one of David Shaw’s top assistants could be a hidden gem of the coaching world. Mike Bloomgren was Shaw’s right-hand man with the Cardinal, coaching the offensive line (2011-’17) and eventually becoming associate head coach and offensive coordinator (2014-’17). It seemed like a smart hire at the time.

Nothing Rice has shown in the five years since being hired suggests he’s cut out to be a college head coach. The Owls did record five wins in 2022, their most under Bloomgren, but they lost by two touchdowns to Southern Miss in the LendingTree Bowl. As for Bloomgreen’s offense, Rice ranked 91st in scoring (23 PPG), 72nd in yards per play (5.3) and 103rd in sack rate allowed (8.6 percent) last season.

Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

When the Miami Hurricanes lured away Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal, it was the set-up to the perfect homecoming story. Cristobal, a two-time national champion as a Hurricanes’ player, seemed like the ideal pick to make Miami’s football program a powerhouse again. In order to help make that happen, the Hurricanes made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country and his staffing budget ($7.5 million per year) nearly matched his own salary.

Miami isn’t getting what it paid for. After going 7-5 in 2021 with Manny Diaz, the Hurricanes finished last season with a 5-7 record. Those victories – Bethune-Cookman, Southern Miss, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Georgia Tech – perfectly captured how mediocre the Hurricanes were. Facing Texas A&M, North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State this fall, there’s a legitimate chance Miami experiences another losing season. If that happens, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hurricanes’ boosters and former players start pleading for change.

What college football coaches are on the hot seat?

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Butch Jones (Arkansas State), Dino Babers (Syracuse), Mike Bloomgren (Rice), Tom Allen (Indiana) and Danny Gonzalez (New Mexico State) are on the college football coaches hot seat right now. We’re also keeping an eye on Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Boston College coach Jeff Hafley and Florida coach Billy Napier.