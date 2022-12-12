Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to transfer

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal on Monday, leaving the Chanticleers without the redshirt junior captain in the Birmingham Bowl.

Head coach Jamey Chadwell left the program to take over at Liberty earlier this month.

McCall’s decision to transfer comes nearly one year after he threw four TD passes and Coastal Carolina beat Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl, 47-41, for the program’s first bowl victory.

McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, is 28-4 as a starter and returned from a monthlong layoff from a foot injury to start the conference championship game against Troy.

He had 24 touchdowns and two interceptions this season and posted career marks of 8,019 yards with 78 touchdowns and eight interceptions plus 1,053 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns.

McCall had only five offers out of high school as a two-star recruit. Army, Gardner-Webb, Eastern Kentucky and Chattanooga also offered scholarships.

Coastal Carolina (9-3) faces East Carolina (7-5) in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.

Backup Jarrett Guest started two games for the Chanticleers, though veteran backup Bryce Carpenter has also been given an opportunity in games when McCall isn’t available.

McCall established the FBS record in passing efficiency rating at 207.6 in 2021. Alabama’s Mac Jones (203.1) set a record in 2020, beating the mark established by LSU’s Joe Burrow (202.0) in 2019.

