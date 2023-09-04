Rumors of another CM Punk altercation in AEW could have a huge impact on potential WWE return

A new rumor claims there was another altercation CM Punk had at an AEW event a year ago that could have a major impact on a potential return to WWE now that he is a free agent.

There is no bigger story in the world of professional wrestling right now than the stunning end of CM Punk’s wild tenure with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE superstar just returned in June after nine months away due to a torn tricep and a suspension after his infamous brawl with fellow wrestlers Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in 2022.

However, last week at the promotion’s highly successful All In card in London, England the 44-year-old had another altercation with young star Jack Perry and reportedly had a heated and nearly physical clash with AEW boss Tony Khan. Despite being given a very long leash during his run with the company, it seemed the latest incident was the final straw and Khan made the shocking decision to fire CM Punk this past weekend.

Obviously, with the wrestling legend set to be a free agent — either now or when a potential non-compete period ends — there are some fans wondering if he could return to his former employer, WWE. Especially since he surprisingly was backstage at an event earlier this year before his AEW return, and there were some reported flirtations on a comeback two years ago before he chose to sign with the upstart wrestling promotion.

CM Punk reportedly had an altercation with William Regal in 2022

However, a new report could put a return to World Wrestling Entertainment in serious doubt. On Sunday, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net claimed there was a previously unreported incident in 2022 between Punk and former AEW talent and current WWE executive William Regal.

“Multiple sources have confirmed to me details about an incident that took place between CM Punk and William Regal, which took place when Regal made his AEW debut. In the altercation between the two men, Punk refused to shake Regal’s hand, and would then get in the legend’s face, telling him that he did not like him, he did not trust him, and that Regal was a ‘stooge for Triple H.'” – Cassidy Haynes (h/t NODQ)

Regal was a major part of WWE’s development system over the last decade before surprisingly being released from the company last year. He would eventually join AEW, however, an apparent clause in his contract allowed him to void it if Paul “Triple H” Levesque regained notable control of WWE.

Well, Levesque now serves as the head of creative for the company which has been in the midst of a peak period over the last six months. Regal and the WWE Chief Content Officer have been friends for a couple of decades and that bond could curtail a potential CM Punk return if this latest report is true.