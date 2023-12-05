Cloud9, MIBR start fast at BetBoom Dacha

Credit: Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cloud9 and MIBR each recorded a sweep to win their respective Group A opening matches of the Counter-Strike2 BetBoom Dacha on Tuesday in Dubai.

Cloud9 dispatched GamerLegion following a 13-5 win on Overpass and 13-3 victory on Mirage.

Denis “electroNic” Sharipov led Cloud9 with 29 kills, while his plus-12 kills-to-death differential shared top honors on the club with fellow Russian Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy.

GamerLegion was paced by Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, who had 20 kills and a minus-6 kills-to-death differential.

MIBR toppled BetBoom after posting a 13-5 win on Ancient and 13-1 victory on Nuke.

Brazilian Andre “drop” Abreu had 34 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential to pace MIBR.

Danil “danistzz” Roslyajov joined fellow Russian Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov with 20 kills and had a minus-5 kills-to-death differential for BetBoom.

BetBoom and GamerLegion will square off in an elimination match on Wednesday, while Cloud9 and MIBR will meet in a winners match on Thursday.

The winner of the $300,000 tournament will pocket $180,000, with the runner-up gaining $60,000. Four teams will square off in best-of-three matches during the Group Stage, with the top two teams from Group A and Group B advancing to the playoffs. The playoffs will feature best-of-three matches in the semifinals and a best-of-five match in the grand final.

BetBoom Dacha prize pool:

1. $180,000 — TBD

2. $60,000 — TBD

3-4. $30,000 — TBD, TBD

5-6. — TBD, TBD

7-8. — TBD, TBD

–Field Level Media