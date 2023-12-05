fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

Cloud9, MIBR start fast at BetBoom Dacha

December 5, 2023
Players Dresden Lewis, 20, of Matawan and Dean Casiere, 20, of Freehold warm up before the start of the actual competition. Brookdale Community College has built an esports arena where students and the community can practice video gaming. It's the latest step in joining a rapidly growing industry. As part of it, the college also has introduced its first varsity esports team featuring 19 players for three different games.
Credit: Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cloud9 and MIBR each recorded a sweep to win their respective Group A opening matches of the Counter-Strike2 BetBoom Dacha on Tuesday in Dubai.

Cloud9 dispatched GamerLegion following a 13-5 win on Overpass and 13-3 victory on Mirage.

Denis “electroNic” Sharipov led Cloud9 with 29 kills, while his plus-12 kills-to-death differential shared top honors on the club with fellow Russian Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy.

GamerLegion was paced by Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, who had 20 kills and a minus-6 kills-to-death differential.

MIBR toppled BetBoom after posting a 13-5 win on Ancient and 13-1 victory on Nuke.

Brazilian Andre “drop” Abreu had 34 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential to pace MIBR.

Danil “danistzz” Roslyajov joined fellow Russian Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov with 20 kills and had a minus-5 kills-to-death differential for BetBoom.

BetBoom and GamerLegion will square off in an elimination match on Wednesday, while Cloud9 and MIBR will meet in a winners match on Thursday.

The winner of the $300,000 tournament will pocket $180,000, with the runner-up gaining $60,000. Four teams will square off in best-of-three matches during the Group Stage, with the top two teams from Group A and Group B advancing to the playoffs. The playoffs will feature best-of-three matches in the semifinals and a best-of-five match in the grand final.

BetBoom Dacha prize pool:

1. $180,000 — TBD

2. $60,000 — TBD

3-4. $30,000 — TBD, TBD

5-6. — TBD, TBD

7-8. — TBD, TBD

–Field Level Media

Share: 