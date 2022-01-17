Cloud9, Evil Geniuses win groups at LCS Lock-In

Jan 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans fill The Armory during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

FlyQuest earned two victories Sunday, including a decisive triumph over Golden Guardians, in order to advance to the Group A playoffs of the preseason LCS Lock-In 2022 tournament.

In Group B play, Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses each earned victories to advance to the playoffs, with Evil Geniuses finishing off a 3-0 run in group play.

The top four teams in the five-team groups advance to Friday’s playoffs.

In other Group A play Sunday, Cloud 9 earned a victory over TSM to finish atop the standings with a 3-0 record.

FlyQuest opened group play Sunday with a victory on blue in 33 minutes over 100 Thieves, while Cloud 9 won in 29 minutes on red. FlyQuest’s final 31-minute victory on red eliminated Golden Guardians.

In Group B, Team Liquid defeated Counter Logic Gaming in 30 minutes on blue, while Evil Geniuses knocked out Immortals with a 32-minute victory on blue.

Final LCS Lock-In group-play standings

Group A

1. Cloud9, 3-0

2. 100 Thieves, 2-1

3. FlyQuest, 2-2

4. TSM, 1-2

5. Golden Guardians, 0-3

Group B

1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0

2. Team Liquid, 2-1

3. Dignitas, 1-1

4. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-2

5. Immortals, 0-3

–Field Level Media