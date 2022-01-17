Cloud9, Evil Geniuses win groups at LCS Lock-In

FlyQuest earned two victories Sunday, including a decisive triumph over Golden Guardians, in order to advance to the Group A playoffs of the preseason LCS Lock-In 2022 tournament.
In Group B play, Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses each earned victories to advance to the playoffs, with Evil Geniuses finishing off a 3-0 run in group play.
The top four teams in the five-team groups advance to Friday’s playoffs.
In other Group A play Sunday, Cloud 9 earned a victory over TSM to finish atop the standings with a 3-0 record.
FlyQuest opened group play Sunday with a victory on blue in 33 minutes over 100 Thieves, while Cloud 9 won in 29 minutes on red. FlyQuest’s final 31-minute victory on red eliminated Golden Guardians.
In Group B, Team Liquid defeated Counter Logic Gaming in 30 minutes on blue, while Evil Geniuses knocked out Immortals with a 32-minute victory on blue.
Final LCS Lock-In group-play standings
Group A
1. Cloud9, 3-0
2. 100 Thieves, 2-1
3. FlyQuest, 2-2
4. TSM, 1-2
5. Golden Guardians, 0-3
Group B
1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0
2. Team Liquid, 2-1
3. Dignitas, 1-1
4. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-2
5. Immortals, 0-3
–Field Level Media