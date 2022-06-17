Clint Bowyer involved in car crash that killed woman, 47

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Retired NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian with his car earlier this month, police in Lake Ozark, Mo., said.

Multiple media outlets reported that, according to the crash report, Bowyer hit a 47-year-old woman as he drove onto a ramp off U.S. Route 54 on June 5.

The woman, identified as Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bowyer immediately stopped his car when he realized what had happened, the police report said, and he was found to have no alcohol in his system.

Bowyer currently works as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports. He won 10 Cup Series races in his 15-plus-year career on the circuit and retired in 2020.

–Field Level Media