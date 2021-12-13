Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt, Troy Hill out for Week 15

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes for yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 13

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Troy Hill for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that both players are considered week to week.

Hunt suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s 24-22 win over Baltimore. He played just 13 snaps. Hill played most of the game before leaving with a knee injury. He had seven tackles — three for loss — in 63 defensive snaps.

Hill has 49 tackles — seven for loss — in 12 games (four starts) this season, his first in Cleveland. Hunt had just returned in Week 12 after missing five games with a calf injury. Hunt has 386 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the season.

Stefanski also said kicker Chase McLaughlin would keep his job despite missing at least one field goal in four straight games in which he has attempted at least one. He’s 15 of 20 on the season and has missed just one extra point try.

The Browns improved to 7-6 with the win over the Ravens on Sunday. They sit in the eighth spot in the AFC playoff race and are just one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North.

The Browns host the Raiders (6-7) on Saturday.

–Field Level Media