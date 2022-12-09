Clemson aims to extend streak vs. Loyola Chicago

Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson will try to extend its win streak to five games when it battles Loyola Chicago on Saturday in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.

Clemson (8-2) have rebounded well since a loss to Iowa on Nov. 25, defeating California, Penn State, Wake Forest, and Towson.

Clemson defeated Towson on Wednesday 80-75 led by 22 points from PJ Hall, and an impressive 20-point, 14-rebound showing from Hunter Tyson.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said after the game that Towson was a good test, which his team intentionally scheduled because of its “NCAA-tournament quality.”

“Found a way to win a hard game, which was good for us,” Brownell said. “They won their league and those guys (Towson) are used to winning. We knew we were gonna get a good punch and we knew they weren’t going to be intimidated. They played ready and we had to be ready.”

Loyola Chicago (4-5) has had an up-and-down campaign, but has won two of its last three after a four-game skid. The Ramblers defeated Green Bay 70-46 in their most recent outing.

Braden Norris led the way for Chicago Loyola in that victory with 18 points, including a 4-for-6 effort on 3-pointers.

The forward matchup will be the one to watch in this one.

Tyson is averaging just below a double-double for Clemson, with a team-best 14.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. Philip Alston leads Loyola-Chicago in both categories with 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

After Tyson, Clemson has five players averaging double figures, including Chase Hunter (14.8 per game), Hall (13), Alex Hemenway (10.6), and Brevin Galloway (10.1).

By comparison Loyola Chicago only has one other double-digit scorer, Ben Schweiger at 10.1 per game, although Norris (9.6 points per game) is close.

This is the second “Loyola” that Clemson has played this season. Back in November, Clemson defeated Loyola Maryland 72-41.

