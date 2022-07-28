Clause and effect: Cards QB Kyler Murray angered by rising perception

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a massive contract worth up to $230.5 million with Arizona, but there’s a catch.

Murray’s deal includes an atypical film study clause mandating four independent hours breaking down film each week. Murray said Thursday he already watches film as the narratives around commitment and professionalism multiply.

“There’s multiple different ways to watch film. Of course we all watch film,” Murray said Thursday, speaking to the media on a day he was not scheduled for press access to share his stance. “That doesn’t need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do.”

Murray would not answer a question about whether he was bothered by the Cardinals adding the clause to the contract. With the Colts, quarterback Peyton Manning said he watched three hours of film each day before practice during the regular season. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said last season he invests at least 10 hours each week breaking down video of his performance and upcoming opponents.

Murray’s five-year contract outlines that he must start the weekly film study on the first Monday following the end of training camp and continue weekly until Arizona’s final game of the season with bye weeks the only exception.

Murray didn’t put an estimate on the amount of time he spends with the clicker, calling the current conversation around his work habits “disrespectful.”

“To think that I can accomplish everything I’ve accomplished in my career and not be student of the game, not have that passion, not take this serious, it’s almost disrespectful,” he said. “It’s almost a joke. To me … I’m flattered (someone) to think that at my size I can go out there and not prepare for the game and take it serious. To play the position I play in this league, it’s hard. It’s too hard (not to study).”

According to the clause, Murray must study “the material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game.”

Credit will not be given for independent study if Murray is not “personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played” in instances where he’s using an iPad or other type of electronic device, per the contract. If Murray is simultaneously doing something else that distracts him when film is being played, he won’t get credit, either.

If Murray fails to record his weekly four hours of independent film study, he will be ruled to be “in default.”

The addendum begins this season and lasts through 2028, when the Cardinals can pick up a club option.

Murray, 24, threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He went 9-5 in his 14 starts and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl.

–Field Level Media