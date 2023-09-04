Over $100K stolen from Ciryl Gane’s home while he scored dominant win in UFC Paris main event

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

While Ciryl Gane was competing in the main event of UFC Paris on Saturday, his home was being robbed of close to $200,000 in goods.

This weekend the MMA world leader was in France for a UFC Fight Night card in one of Europe’s most famous cities, Paris. While events in the city are a big deal since the sport was legalized in the nation just a few years ago, this card was also headlined by one of France’s native sons.

In the main event of UFC Paris 2023, Ciryl Gane looked to maintain his spot in the top three of our UFC heavyweight rankings against fellow top 10 talent Serghei Spivac. And it was a successful night for the man known as “Bon Gamin.”

Over two rounds he showed his elite-level technique as he pummeled his opponent — especially to the body — and was able to earn an impressive second-round technical knockout. The victory was a major bounce-back win for Gane after he came up short to UFC GOAT Jon Jones earlier this year in a championship matchup.

Ciryl Gane record: 12-2 (6 KO, 3 Submission)

While Saturday was a reason to celebrate, it wasn’t long before the 33-year-old found out about an unfortunate event that likely put a major negative spin on what was an important night in his still-developing MMA career.

On Monday morning, Le Parisien reported that while Ciryl Gane was at the Accor Arena for his main event bout at UFC Paris, thieves broke into his Nogent-sur-Marne apartment. Police were reportedly called to the scene at 7:30 AM on Sunday morning where they found clear signs of forced entry and the crooks reportedly “stole a luxury watch and various jewels. The damage was assessed at 150,000 euros, which is equal to $166,000.

“It is possible that the thugs have carried out scouting or that someone from the sportsman’s entourage has informed them about his schedule,” a source close to the case told the outlet. No arrests have yet been made.

Gane made his UFC debut four years ago and has turned into one of the heavyweight division’s best fighters. He is 9-2 inside the Octagon with his only losses coming in title fights to the aforementioned Jones, and former division king Francis Ngannou.

The outlet added that police sources claimed such robberies while well-known athletes are out competing are a common occurrence in the region.