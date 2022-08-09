Cincinnati Bengals announce new stadium name

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially renamed Paul Brown Stadium, replacing the name of the franchise’s founder with Paycor Stadium.

While the stadium underwent various renovations and changes since it opened in 2000, the name always stuck around. It was viewed as a way to forever honor Brown’s lasting impact in Cincinnati and on the National Football League.

However, all of that came to an end this summer. Reports surfaced in July that the franchise was closing to selling the naming rights of its stadium. The move became official on Tuesday with the team announcing it will now be playing at Paycor Stadium.

In a statement, Bengals’ owner Mike Brown said he believes it’s a move his father would have supported and he expressed confidence that this will help the franchise remain a competitor in the NFL.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team. This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.” Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown on renaming the stadium

Paycor Inc. is a software company located in Cincinnati. Founded in 2001, it already served as the Bengals’ HR software provider since 2018.

In terms of how this will influence the Bengals’ football operations moving forward, it should help provide ownership with significantly more money to fund the team. Cincinnati’s lack of investment in scouting compared to its peers around the league has been an issue for years.

In addition, the additional revenue could allow the club to put more guaranteed money on the table in contract negotiations.

All of this is important with quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins, safety Jessie Bates III and receiver Ja’Marr Chase all due for massive contract extensions in the months and years ahead.

Financial terms of the deal between the Cincinnati Bengals and Paycor weren’t disclosed.