Cincinnati Bengals mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Coming off a shocking appearance in the Super Bowl, these Cincinnati Bengals look to be perennial contenders with young quarterback Joe Burrow in the mix.

Cincinnati’s front office has also exhausted a ton of cash and free-agent capital to find protection for Mr. Burrow after he was sacked seven times in the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

More than providing Burrow with three upgrades on the offensive line, this also gives Cincinnati a ton of avenues to pursue during the 2022 NFL Draft. Before we provide you with our full seven-round Cincinnati Bengals mock draft, let’s check in on the selections the reigning AFC champions boast in the annual event.

2022 Cincinnati Bengals draft picks

1st round, 27th overall

2nd round, 63rd overall

3rd round, 95th overall

4th round, 136th overall

5th round, 174th overall

6th round, 209th overall

7th round, 226th and 252nd overall

Cincinnati Bengals mock draft: Keeping the momentum going

Young head coach Zac Taylor worked wonders with an equally young Bengals roster a season ago. In no way does this mean Cincinnati’s roster is complete. With eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s a lot of room for improvement.

Among the Bengals’ biggest needs, guard still must be addressed after they signed Alex Cappa away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end, linebacker and the defensive front also must be seen as needs.

1st round, 27th overall: Kenyon Green, guard, Texas A&M

Even after adding Cappa and Ted Karras to the interior of their offensive line, the Bengals still need to find a starting left guard to go to battle with. After all, Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times during the 2021 regular season. He also went down a whopping 19 times in four playoff games.

Enter into the equation a pro-ready Green. The dude dominated during his career with the Aggies and has All-Pro potential. His athleticism will also help as the Bengals look to get outside with Joe Mixon at running back. Similar to the Chiefs revamping their offensive line last season, the Bengals would be looking at four new starters next season if they made this pick.

2nd round, 63rd overall: Isaiah Likely, tight end, Coastal Carolina

How about the Bengals get Burrow yet another dynamic weapon to go with Ja’Marr Chase? The team lost top tight end C.J. Uzomah in free agency. And while Cincinnati did sign Hayden Hurst, tight end remains a major need.

Likely (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) would be a catch-first tight end who excels in open space and utilizes elite-level athleticism to dominate opponents. Last season alone with Coastal Carolina, he registered 59 receptions for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games.

3rd round, 95th overall: Quay Walker, linebacker, Georgia

Linebacker is a pretty big need for the Bengals. Cincinnati yielded north of 1,000 yards and a 74% completion rate to tight ends a season ago. For his part, linebacker Germaine Pratt has given up a triple-digit passer rating when targeted in each of his first three NFL seasons.

That’s where Walker comes into play. Given his experience playing safety, covering the slot and in between the hashes would not be a big deal. Walker is as athletic as they come and makes perfect sense in Cincinnati’s 4-3 defensive scheme.

4th round, 136th overall: John Ridgeway, defensive tackle, Arkansas

Depth at defensive tackle is going to be a need for Cincinnati during the NFL Draft. Larry Ogunjobi (7.5 sacks in 2021) is a free agent and is likely headed elsewhere. Outside of B.J. Hill and D.J. Reader, there’s not a lot here. While the 327-pound Ridgeway is more of your run-stuffing defensive tackle, he’s a scheme fit in Cincinnati behind the big two.

Rounding out Cincinnati Bengals mock draft

5th round, 174th overall: Alex Wright, EDGE, Alabama-Birmingham

6th round, 209th overall: Kalon Barnes, cornerback, Baylor

7th round, 226th overall: Tre Turner, wide receiver, Virginia Tech

7th round, 252nd overall: Allie Green IV, cornerback, Missouri

Let us know what you think about our full seven-round Cincinnati Bengals mock draft in the comments section below.

