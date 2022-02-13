WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals get loud roar as they enter the field for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals are technically the “home team” for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. This, despite the fact that said game is being played at SoFi Stadium — the literal home of the Rams.

As pre-game introductions were made and players took to the field, the Bengals came out to “Welcome to the Jungle.” It also became readily apparent that Bengals fans outnumbered those rooting for the home-town Rams.

Just check out the response these Cincinnati Bengals got as they took to the field in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI. It’s pretty insane stuff.

Those paying attention noticed that this was definitely a pro-Bengals crowd at SoFi Stadium. Other videos from the intros showed this in a big way.

The AFC champions arrive on the scene pic.twitter.com/DA5HDT8o9g — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 13, 2022

For the Rams, a lack of a home field became a major issue late in the regular season and during the playoffs. San Francisco 49ers fans far outnumbered home fans during their Week 18 clash. It was also about 50-50 for the NFC Championship Game.

At the very least, it does seem like Cincinnati Bengals fans traveled well to Southern California for Super Bowl LVI. Whether it has a major impact on the game remains to be seen.

