Chris Jones ends holdout, signs new 1-year deal with Chiefs

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones ended his holdout and agreed to a new one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced the contract Monday afternoon but did not release financial details. ESPN reported that “multiple incentives” were added that would allow Jones to make “considerably” more money.

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the least seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform.”

Jones was previously scheduled to make a base salary of $19.5 million this season, the final season of his four-year, $80 million contract signed in 2020.

He sat out the Chiefs’ season opener on Thursday, a 21-20 home loss to the Detroit Lions.

Jones racked up 15.5 sacks in 17 games last season and earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod, along with his first time as a first-team All-Pro selection. In 107 games (86 starts) for the Chiefs since being drafted in the second round in 2016, Jones has 65 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 243 total tackles.

