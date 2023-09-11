Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones ends holdout, signs 1-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs star and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist Chris Jones is now finally ready to join his team.

After holding out throughout training camp, the preseason and Kansas City’s Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, Jones has reportedly inked a one-year contract. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news on Monday.

Jones, 29, had incurred north of $3 million in fines for holding out through Week 1. The four-time Pro Bowler and impending free agent was seeking a long-term contract as he plays out his current four-year, $80 million deal.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners !

While that didn’t come to fruition, it stands to reason that Jones is going to earn more than his $19.5 million base salary for the 2023 season. There are no details regarding the new deal Jones inked with the defending Super Bowl champions as of publication of this article.

Chris Jones stats (2022): 44 tackles (17 for loss), 29 QB hits, 15.5 sacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was one of the primary reasons Kansas City hoisted the Lombardi Trophy back in February. And he wanted to get paid like it.

This contract stalemate came after several other defensive tackles around the NFL inked big contracts during the offseason. That list includes Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Daron payne, Dexter Lawrence and Javon Hargrave receiving deals of north of $20 million annually.

At the very least, Jones and his Chiefs were able to come to terms on a one-year contract that will bring him back into the fold for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.