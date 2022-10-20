Chinese veteran Dota player Somnus announces retirement

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mid laner Yao “Somnus” Lu officially retired from competitive Dota 2 shortly after Royal Never Give Up were eliminated from The International 2022 in Singapore.

Somnus, who was also known as “Maybe” in previous years, announced his decision live on his Weibo page.

“My childhood is made to have regrets and (I) accept a situation that I can’t change because it’s too late,” the 26-year-old Somnus said in Chinese. “Thank you all for your support. My journey is over. Somnus out.”

Somnus began his professional career with Vici Gaming (then Greedy) in 2013. He also competed with LGD Gaming, CDEC Gaming, PSG.LGD and Elephant before joining Royal Never Give Up in 2021.

Somnus was one of four Royal Never Give Up players competing in isolation at The International 2022 after contracting COVID-19.

–Field Level Media