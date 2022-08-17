Kansas City Chiefs Mecole Hardman, and Chris Jones exit practice early with injuries

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones exited practice early on Wednesday.

Per multiple media outlets, Hardman injured his left leg after landing awkwardly while attempting to catch a pass. He was examined in the medical tent before being carted off the field.

Jones exited practice on a cart prior to any team drills.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

Hardman, 24, was expected to see an increase in targets after All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

He recorded 59 catches for 693 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season.

Hardman has 126 receptions for 1,791 yards and 12 touchdowns in 49 games since being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jones, 28, totaled nine sacks and 27 tackles in 14 games last season.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Jones has 49.5 sacks and 199 tackles in 90 career games (69 starts) since being selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

