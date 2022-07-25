Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (foot) will miss rookie season

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A second foot surgery in less than a year will cost Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross his rookie season in the NFL.

The team placed Ross on injured reserve on Monday as training camp began. The move rules the Clemson product out of the 2022 campaign.

Ross underwent his first foot operation in November, then had a second procedure recently.

“It was a little bit off of the surgery he had before. It wasn’t functioning quite the way (he wanted),” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week. “It was bothering him. It wasn’t working quite the way he wanted it, so they went in and re-did it. And we’re hoping this works out well.”

Ross, 22, went undrafted this year after making 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for Clemson last season. He missed the Tigers’ final two regular-season games and their Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.

He previously sat out the entire 2020 season while recovering from surgery to address a congenital spinal fusion. Health issues contributed to Ross falling off NFL teams’ draft boards before he wound up signing with the Chiefs.

Ross played in 38 games for Clemson in 2018, 2019 and 2021, racking up 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In other moves on Monday, Kansas City signed two offensive tackles: David Steinmetz, who previously played for the Washington Football Team, and Evin Ksiezarczyk, who has been on the practice squad of multiple teams but has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

