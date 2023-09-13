Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (knee), Chris Jones return to practice

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce (knee) will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity and onetime holdout Chris Jones will also practice and play for Kansas City in Week 2.

Those were the updates ib Wednesday from Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who added that only running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) will miss the week’s first official practice.

The Chiefs (0-1) play at Jacksonville (1-0) on Sunday.

Kelce, 33, injured his knee at practice on Sept. 5 and was diagnosed with a bone bruise, ultimately missing the season opener, a stunning 21-20 home loss to the Detroit Lions.

An eight-time Pro Bowl tight end, Kelce has totaled 814 catches for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns in 144 career games (137 starts) with the Chiefs.

Kelce had previously missed only three games since 2014. He sat out two games when the Chiefs rested many of their starters and missed one game when he had COVID-19 in 2021.

Jones, 29, ended his holdout Monday after agreeing to a new one-year deal. The team didn’t announce financial details with the defensive tackle.

Jones was previously scheduled to make a base salary of $19.5 million this season, the finale of his four-year, $80 million contract signed in 2020.

Jones racked up 15.5 sacks in 17 games last season and earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod, along with his first time as a first-team All-Pro selection. In 107 games (86 starts) for the Chiefs since being drafted in the second round in 2016, Jones has 65 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 243 total tackles.

