Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and wideout Kadarius Toney missed practice Wednesday.

Pacheco is dealing with a hamstring injury and Toney has a sprained toe heading into Week 3 against Chicago.

Pacheco, 24, has 20 carries for 93 yards and five catches for 31 yards through two games this season.

Toney, 24, has six catches for 36 yards in two games. He dropped four passes in the Week 1 loss to Detroit.

–Field Level Media