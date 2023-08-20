Chiefs rack up 504 yards, batter Cardinals 38-10

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled up 504 yards of offense — including nearly 400 through the air — in a preseason blowout of the host Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 105 yards and a touchdown, Blaine Gabbert contributed 120 yards passing and two TDs, and even Shane Buechele threw for 105 yards on 10-for-10 passing. Buechele also added a rushing TD. Chris Oladokun, the Chiefs’ fourth QB on the night, also added 63 yards through the air.

The highlight for the Cardinals was Matt Prater’s 54-yard field goal.

Clayton Tune completed 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards for the Cardinals, also leading the team with 35 rushing yards on six carries.

Mahomes started and played three series and was followed by Buechele.

