Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. suspended four games for conduct violation

The NFL suspended Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. four games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Gay was arrested in January for misdemeanor property damage after he broke a vacuum cleaner during an argument with the mother of his child. There were no reports of anyone being harmed in the incident.

Gay reached a plea agreement to avoid trial, which involved him entering a diversion program.

A second-round draft pick in 2020 out of Mississippi State, Gay began the season with 16 tackles and two pass breakups in the Chiefs’ first two games. In 30 career games (21 starts), Gay has 103 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions for Kansas City.

He will miss the Chiefs’ upcoming games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills and will be eligible to return for the team’s Week 7 road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

