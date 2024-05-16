MLB insider says Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers will be top contenders in surprise July trade for 3-time Cy Young winner

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

A new report from a prominent MLB insider suggests that the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers surprisingly could be serious contenders for a future Hall-of-Fame pitcher expected to be on the trade block in July.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Cubs and Tigers look like teams that should be in the thick of the wild card battle in September. With new manager Craig Counsell, Chicago is in a strong position in the Wild Card standings but is also in a highly competitive fight with the Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead in the National League Central.

When it comes to Detroit, the 21-22 squad is playing better than expected as youngster Riley Greene has gotten off to a good start and their pitching staff has been rock-solid. But when it comes to getting into the postseason and winning games there, you can never have enough impact pitching.

Justin Verlander stats (2024): 2.21 record, 3.38 ERA, 1.193 WHIP, 23 strikeouts, 12 walks, 29.1 innings pitched

If both the Cubs and Tigers are in a position to score a playoff spot later this year both organizations will be targeting pitching before the July 30 trade deadline, and future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander could be a notable arm they might have a real chance to land.

The nine-time All-Star had a bit of a rocky start to the season, and so has the Houston Astros. If they can’t turn things around in the next couple of months many around the league believe they will be sellers at the trade deadline. The 41-year-old legend has a full no-trade clause but according to Bleacher Report MLB insider Jon Heyman the Cubs and Tigers should be considered contenders for his services.

“He has a full no-trade so he can determine if he wants to go and where he wants to go. And I do think there are certain teams he would accept [a trade to],” said Heyman. “… the Cubs are a team he has been interested in in the past … And you know the other team that I think could interest him? The Tigers. He is a legendary Tiger, loved his time and Detroit and it took until the last second to accept that trade to Houston. This is a guy who loves Detroit.”

Justin Verlander contract: Two years, $86 million (Vested option of $17 million in 2025)

Heyman has also claimed recently that the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles could also be serious contenders for Verlander in July as well.

He was a six-time All-Star in Detroit and played his first 11 and a half seasons in MLB with the club. However, if push comes to shove, the Cubs certainly would be more appealing since they could offer a chance to compete on a division winner and it isn’t terribly far from Detroit if being near there interests him.