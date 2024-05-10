Chicago Cubs reportedly interested in trade for New York Mets star

Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball this season and with the New York Mets treading water in the MLB standings, there could potentially be an opportunity for a deal between the two ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Cubs rotation has largely carried the team this season. Entering MLB games today, Chicago holds a 3.75 ERA with 13 quality starts and is holding opponents to a .236 batting average. With Justin Steele recently coming off the injured list, the Cubs rotation should be even better moving forward.

However, the Cubs lineup hasn’t been quite as productive. It ranks 20th in batting average (.233) and 16th in slugging (.387), resulting in run production that has been inconsistent this spring. However, the appears to be a bat that Chicago believes could help fix things.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs are “known to like” All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso. While New York is opposed to moving him right now, it’s seen as a possibility that the Cubs could pursue a trade for him this summer.

If the Mets fall out of the MLB postseason picture by late July, there would be more incentive to explore trading Alonso. New York fully intends to pursue Juan Soto in MLB free agency, leaving Alonso with an uncertain future. The club didn’t pursue a contract extension this winter and could view the MLB trade deadline as an opportunity to get something for him.

New York wouldn’t get an overwhelming haul of prospects for Alonso, considering he’s a half-season rental, but the front office could view a solid prospect acquired immediately as worth more than a potential compensatory pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. As for Chicago, adding Alonso would be a significant upgrade for a Cubs lineup that needs more power in the middle of the order.

