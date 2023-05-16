Chicago Bulls 6-time All-Star claims many NBA players are entitled, ‘sorry mother f*****s’

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, as well as Los Angeles Clippers veteran Paul George, say a surprising amount of NBA players just “stink.”

The NBA is viewed as the very best basketball league on the planet. It features the top prospects from collegiate basketball, coached-up and developed players from the G-League, and elite talents from international leagues. Yet even at the highest points of the sport, all things are not equal when it comes to talent.

While the assumption is that the majority of NBA players are better than their contemporaries in other leagues and levels, Chicago Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan claims there are many players on current NBA rosters that are not very good.

Chicago Bulls record (’22-’23): 40-42

The Chicago Bulls star appeared on a recent edition of “Podcast P with Paul George” and was asked by one of the co-hosts about a recent comment from Lebron James. Where he claimed his teenage son Bronny is better than many competitors he faces each year.

It was something DeRozan agreed with and actually went into further depth about as he explained the lack of dedication and love for the game of so many of his contemporaries.

“We do got a lot of sorry mother f*****s around the league. Being in the league so long, you realize how many mother f*****s don’t love the game of basketball. Who take it for granted. Who feel so entitled. Who just want everything that comes with it but don’t want to put in the work in. It’s so frustrating. We played in an era where you had to earn everything. You got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their homeboy told them they nice. It’s like, bro, you not good.” – DeMar DeRozan

Paul George followed up by claiming of the 450 or so players in the league currently, that 75 to 100 of them straight “stink.” It is a sad and scary thing to think about considering the money NBA players are paid, and that even then they still lack the motivation to truly appreciate the position they are in.

DeMar DeRozan has earned All-Star honors in six of his 14 seasons in the league and has averaged 21 points and over four rebounds and assists per game for his career playing with Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls.