Chicago Bears second-round rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins nears return

Jun 16, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears left tackle Teven Jenkins will be back on the practice field in the first public sign of his physical progress following preseason back surgery.

The second-round pick was shut down during his rookie training camp this summer after struggling with a chronic back issue. Jenkins had back surgery in mid-August.

He fell out of the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft because of reported red flags with his back. The Bears selected Jenkins with the idea he would be ready to start at left tackle as a rookie and released Charles Leno. Jenkins played right tackle at Oklahoma State and could be eased back into the lineup on that side.

Without Jenkins, who was limited most of training camp prior to the operation, the Bears encountered a revolving door until rookie Larry Borom settled into the spot with strong efforts against T.J. Watt (Steelers) and Nick Bosa (49ers).

Grizzled veteran and nine-time Pro Bowl selection Jason Peters was signed in September but never appeared to get fully up to speed in Matt Nagy’s offense.

–Field Level Media