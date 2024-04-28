Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze is already spicing up Green Bay Packers rivalry

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rome Odunze hasn’t been with the Chicago Bears long, but it’s clear he’s already a perfect fit for the Windy City. Just hours after being selected ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze is already establishing himself as a fan favorite.

Aaron Rodgers may have owned the Bears, but thankfully, the four-time NFL MVP is long gone from the Green Bay Packers. Now, it’s Chicago’s time to have a bit of fun, and Odunze is already getting involved in the classic NFC North rivalry.

Odunze, who was assuredly baited into the response, quickly got on board with the way of the Bears by letting fans know he doesn’t like the Packers either.

Not only could Odunze develop into Caleb Williams’ new best friend, he’s already adapting to Da Bears’ culture. Yet, while Rodgers may no longer torture the Bears, Chicago still couldn’t beat Green Bay last season. Perhaps if Odunze really is ready to take this rivalry seriously then we’ll see Chicago have better luck later this fall.

