Tennessee State football player Chazan Page dies in hit-and-run, saved his girlfriend

Tennessee State University football player Chazan Page passed away after being struck in a hit-and-run on Sunday night in Nashville.

As reported by Fox 17, Page was with his girlfriend in East Nashville over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle. The car, identified as a red sedan or small SUV, immediately fled the scene and the Metro Nashville police are actively searching for the driver.

According to The Tennessean, Page was with his girlfriend and their friends crossing the Gallatin Pike near Marion Avenue when the hit-and-run occurred. The driver of the vehicle headed north on Gallatin Pike, with significant front-end damage to their car.

Page, age 20, was rushed to Skyline Medical Center where he passed away. Page’s girlfriend told Fox 17 that he pushed her out of the way of the speeding car, sacrificing his life to save her. She told police that she was originally on the side of the speeding car and she would’ve been directly hit if not for him pushing her.

“He pushed me out of the way, And he got the brunt of it all.“ Chazan Page’s girlfriend on his heroic effort to save her life from the speeding car

Tennessee State confirmed Page’s passing, with athletic director Dr. Miki Allen offering a tribute to his character and offering thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by the tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our football student-athletes, coaches, families, and friends. He helped bring out the best in others with his outstanding leadership on and off the field, positive attitude, and genuine care for the people around him. It is extremely difficult to lose a member of our athletics family, and we mourn the loss of Chazan.” Tennessee State athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen on the passing of Tassan Page

Page played in 28 games for Tennessee State’s football team, appearing in 22 consecutive games with the team during the 2022-’23 season. Page’s high school coach called him a “gentle giant” who was loved by everyone and his coach in elementary school told Fox 17 that he was a “Teddy bear off the gridiron.” Just one day prior, Page had played in Tennessee State’s spring game.

