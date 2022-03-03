Chase Seiffert, Michael Kim tied for lead at Puerto Rico Open

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Chase Seiffert plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert and Michael Kim carded 7-under-par 65s to share the first-round lead at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Kim went bogey-free, notching birdies on three of his final four holes to move up the leaderboard, while Seiffert birdied four in a row at holes 2-5 and only took one bogey on the day.

The pair owns a one-stroke lead over Ryan Brehm, who made six birdies en route to a 66.

PGA Tour veterans Aaron Baddeley of Australia and Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand are tied for fourth at 5-under 67.

Amateur Christopher Gotterup was part of a large tie for sixth at 4-under 68. The University of Oklahoma senior is playing on a sponsor’s exemption after winning a collegiate event last month at Grand Reserve.

Gotterup started on the back nine with six pars and three birdies. After another birdie at the par-5 second hole, he bogeyed the par-4 fourth before a bounce-back birdie at the par-5 fifth.

The Puerto Rico Open is an alternate event opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points.

–Field Level Media