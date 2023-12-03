Chase Elliott to have new NASCAR spotter in 2024

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Long time NASCAR Cup Series spotter Eddie D’Hondt is professionally parting ways with Chase Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports.

He has served as the spotter of both Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott during his dozen year stint with the organization.

He did not reveal what step would be next for him.

Been a helluva run.. 12yrs, 26 wins, 2020 Champs🏆

Thank you to:

Mr. Hendrick @JeffGordonWeb @chaseelliott

Alan Gustafson👉468 races together, 26 wins & a🏆. Lastly, my dude Kevin Hamlin.🫶



A career to many, a wonderful lifetime memory, for us all.



Excited for what’s next. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Z888xmjSYC — TheEddieD’ (@TheEddieDHondt) December 3, 2023

Be it the No. 9 or the No. 24, D’Hondt has worked with crew chief Alan Gustafson for the entirety of his run with the company since 2012. Gordon won eight times with D’Hondt atop the spotter stand for the iconic No. 24 car.

When Gordon retired after the 2016 season, D’Hondt was paired with Elliott.

They picked up where Gordon left off with 18 victories and the Cup Series championship in 2020. D’Hondt did not use the word retire but he did mention what is coming next either.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.