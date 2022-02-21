CF Montreal’s Champions League match pushed back (weather)

Nov 21, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; View of an official game ball during the first half at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal postponed their CONCACAF Champions League match against Santos Laguna from Tuesday to Wednesday night due to inclement weather.

The Major League Soccer club made the decision Monday due to an impending winter storm. The venue for the match, Olympic Stadium, has a roof, but certain safety conditions must be met nonetheless for the match to go ahead on Wednesday.

Officials are concerned with the amount of snow or ice accumulation on the roof, tower facade or suspension cables of the venue.

CF Montreal is the only club representing Canada in the competition. It qualified by winning the 2021 Canadian Championship.

Santos Laguna, a club from northern Mexico, won the first leg of their Round of 16 match against Montreal 1-0. After the second leg Wednesday in Montreal, the winner on aggregate will advance.

–Field Level Media