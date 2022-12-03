CF Montreal transfers Alistair Johnston to Celtic FC

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal confirmed the widely reported transfer of defender Alistair Johnston to Celtic FC on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Canadian’s move to the reigning Scottish Premier League champion is effective on Jan. 1.

“I want to thank Alistair, the man, for his professionalism and his mentality in everything he has done with the Club, but also the player, who has brought us a lot on and off the pitch, for Montreal and the national team. He’s an example of the way we want a player to evolve once he joins our team; with clear ideas, while giving everything for the team,” said Montreal chief sporting officer Olivier Renard. “When an opportunity with a big club such as Celtic arises, we listen to our player.”

The MLS club did not release financial details, but multiple reports put the transfer fee at $3.5 million and said Johnston is joining Celtic on a five-year contract.

Johnston set career highs across the board with four goals and five assists in 33 games (30 starts) in his lone season with Montreal in 2022.

“Montreal welcomed me into its family from day one and helped me reach new levels that I didn’t even know I was capable of,” Johnston said. “I was lucky enough to come into a group with great leadership and talent, and most importantly great people. Although it was only one season together, it was an unforgettable one. It’s not just the records that we broke on the pitch that I’ll remember, but also the connection we built with the entire fanbase over that time. That passion was evident and made playing for this club in front of all of you so special. Thank you.”

Johnston has recorded five goals and seven assists in 77 career MLS matches (69 starts) with Nashville SC (2020-21) and Montreal.

