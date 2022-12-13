CF Montreal acquire D George Campbell from Atlanta United

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal acquired defender George Campbell from Atlanta United on Tuesday in exchange for up to $900,000 in general allocation money.

A total of $600,000 of general allocation money is guaranteed, with Atlanta receiving $400,000 in 2023 and $200,000 in 2024 from Montreal. The United can receive up to an additional $300,000 in conditional GAM provided certain performance-based incentives are met.

Additionally, Atlanta would receive a percentage of a future transfer.

“We are very happy with George’s acquisition. He’s a player we tried to get in the past, but his club preferred not to let him go at the time,” said Olivier Renard, CF Montreal’s vice president and chief sporting officer.

“He has the type of profile we particularly like; a young player who doesn’t take an international spot, and who we can support in his development. I am very confident that he has what it takes to strengthen our current defensive squad.”

Campbell, 21, had one goal during 36 career matches (22 starts) with Atlanta. He also played in two games with the United States Under-20 National Team.

“George joined our Academy in 2016 and completed our player pathway to the First Team, proving he was ready for the challenge at each step in his development,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.

“He has been a great professional and positive influence around the club and community. We want to thank George for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

–Field Level Media