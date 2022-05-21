Celtics’ Robert Williams III (knee) questionable for Game 3

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III is questionable with knee soreness for Saturday night’s Game 3 against the Miami Heat after being added to the injury report earlier Saturday.

Williams played in the first two games of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals after a four-game absence due to issues with his left knee.

He contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots in 28 minutes in the Game 1 loss, but had just five points, four rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes in the Game 2 victory.

Reserve Daniel Theis figures to see more playing time in Game 3, particularly if Williams can’t go.

Also, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said point guard Kyle Lowry (left hamstring) and forward P.J. Tucker (left knee) will go through their pregame routines with the intent to play Saturday night in Boston.

–Field Level Media