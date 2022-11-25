Casey Thompson, Nebraska defeat Iowa to damage Hawkeyes’ title chances

Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Thompson completed three touchdown passes and Trey Palmer had nine catches for 165 yards as Nebraska held off Iowa 24-17 Saturday at Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla tried to rally the Hawkeyes back from a 24-0 deficit in the second half after Spencer Petras suffered an arm injury before halftime.

In Iowa’s second-to-last possession, Padilla completed a 15-yard pass to Luke Lachey for a first down to the Iowa 33, but he threw four consecutive incompletions thereafter for a turnover on downs with 2:06 left.

After Iowa forced Nebraska to punt with 1:05 remaining, Padilla was intercepted by Chris Kolarevic on a fourth-and-8 play at Iowa’s 22.

Padilla was 16 of 33 for 141 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Thompson passed for 278 yards while completing 20 of 30 passes for Nebraska, which snapped a seven-game losing streak against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) were in position to win the Big Ten West Division with a victory after putting together a four-game winning streak entering the game.

They can still win the division if Purdue loses at Indiana and Illinois loses at Northwestern on Saturday.

Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) took control at the start not having to punt through its first four possessions.

A missed field goal by Timmy Bleekrode of 32 yards in Nebraska’s first drive was followed by an 87-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Palmer to put the Cornhuskers ahead 7-0 with 8:45 left in the first quarter.

Bleekrode converted on a 21-yard field goal and Thompson connected on an 18-yard touchdown to Palmer in the next two possessions.

The Cornhuskers increased the lead to 24-0 with 12:15 left in the third quarter on Thompson’s 14-yard pass to Marcus Washington.

Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson then capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 44-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 24-7. Johnson had 109 yards on 16 rushes.

Nebraska’s offense was forced to punt on its next two possessions.

Iowa scored on 14-yard touchdown pass from Padilla to Lachey with 6:49 remaining to cut the lead to 24-14.

A fumble by Nebraska’s Rahmir Johnson was then recovered by Iowa’s Logan Klemp at the Nebraska 27.

Drew Stevens made a 45-yard field goal with 5:41 left to cut the lead to 24-17.

–Field Level Media