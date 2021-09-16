Carolina Panthers’ John Miller discusses COVID battle: ‘It’s real’

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive guard John Miller (67) runs onto the field during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller was a full participant at practice Thursday for the first time after he missed 10 days on the COVID-19 list.

Miller told reporters that he had certain symptoms “pretty bad” and it was not so simple returning to football shape as the Panthers prepare for a Week 2 tilt with the New Orleans Saints.

“I did a little conditioning, and I was like, ‘Wow, my lung capacity is not what it used to be,'” Miller said.

Miller was not vaccinated for COVID-19, based on NFL protocols that state unvaccinated players must spend at least 10 days on the reserve list set aside for the virus.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady said the team expects Miller will be available to play Sunday if called upon.

Miller, 28, is in his seventh NFL season and his second with Carolina after playing for the Buffalo Bills (2015-18) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019). He has played in 74 games, all starts, in his career, including 14 starts for the Panthers last year.

Miller said he watched the Panthers’ Week 1 win over the New York Jets from his bed at home as he continued to recover from the coronavirus.

“It’s COVID and it’s out there and it’s real,” Miller said. “It has been affecting every one of us.”

