Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) returns to practice

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore participated in practice on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury prior to the team’s season opener.

Moore was spotted running and participating in drills for the Cardinals (1-2), who could use a boost in their passing game on Sunday when they visit the Carolina Panthers (1-2).

Arizona will provide an update on Moore’s participation level later on Wednesday.

Moore, 22, had 54 catches for 435 yards and one touchdown in 14 games during his rookie season in 2021. He was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of that draft.

–Field Level Media