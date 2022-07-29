Cardinals sign lineman Christian Ringo and Antwaun Woods

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals added defensive line depth Friday by signing veterans Antwaun Woods and Christian Ringo to one-year contracts.

Woods, 29, has tallied 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 47 games (32 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2016), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2021).

Ringo, 30, has 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 34 games (four starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2016), Detroit Lions (2017), Cincinnati Bengals (2018), Cowboys (2018) and New Orleans Saints (2021).

To clear room on the roster, the Cardinals released tight end David Wells and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

–Field Level Media