Cardinals reinstate INF Nolan Gorman from 10-day IL

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated infielder Nolan Gorman from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Gorman, 23, has not played since Aug. 12 due to a strain in his lower back.

He is batting .241 with 24 home runs and 67 RBIs in 104 games this season while making 57 starts at second base, 26 at DH and nine at third base.

Gorman is a career .234 hitter with 38 homers and 102 RBIs in 193 games over two seasons with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the first round in 2018.

St. Louis also optioned infielder Jose Fermin to Triple-A Memphis, placed right-hander Drew VerHagen on the bereavement list and recalled right-hander Guillermo Zuniga from Memphis.

–Field Level Media