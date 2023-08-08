Cardinals RB Marlon Mack injured at practice

Credit: Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals’ running back room may have been dealt a blow on Tuesday when recently signed Marlon Mack suffered an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the field during training camp practice.

The extent of the injury was not immediately known.

Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon was not expected to address the media Tuesday but is likely to comment on the injury Wednesday.

Mack, a fourth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, scored 10 touchdowns and gained 908 rushing yards while playing in 12 games during the 2018 season. He followed that with a 1,091-yard, eight-TD performance through 14 games in 2019.

Mack, 27, suffered a torn Achilles tendon in 2020 and has struggled to regain his top form. He played six games for the Denver Broncos last season, gaining 84 yards on 16 carries.

The Cardinals’ depth at running back behind starter James Conner includes Mack, Ty’Son Williams, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement and rookie Emari Demercado.

