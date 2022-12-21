Cardinals QB Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Sunday after fellow quarterback Colt McCoy was ruled out for the Arizona Cardinals’ game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the news involving his quarterbacks on Wednesday.

McCoy, 36, sustained a concussion early in the third quarter of Arizona’s 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray, who tore his ACL in the Cardinals’ 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

McSorley, 27, replaced McCoy and completed 7 of 15 pass attempts for 95 yards with two interceptions.

McSorley has completed 18 of 39 passes for 256 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in seven career games with the Baltimore Ravens and Cardinals. He was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft from Penn State.

